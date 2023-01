Kane (wrist) was activated from long-term injured reserve Tuesday.

Kane, who has been out since Nov. 8, will return to the lineup Tuesday against Seattle. In corresponding moves, the Oilers placed both Kailer Yamamoto (undisclosed) and Ryan Murray (back) on LTIR. Kane has generated five goals and 13 points in 14 games this season. It probably won't be long before he is back in the top-six forward group, but he skated alongside Ryan McLeod and Warren Foegele during Monday's practice.