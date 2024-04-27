Kane scored a goal on four shots, dished an assist, added 15 PIM and logged three hits in Friday's 6-1 win over the Kings in Game 3.

Kane helped out on a Leon Draisaitl tally in the first period, scored a goal of his own in the second and then fought Andreas Englund to complete the Gordie Howe hat trick in the third. This was a classic Kane performance in a nutshell, with offense and physicality in equal parts. He's collected 11 hits, 14 shots on net, 15 PIM and two points through three playoff outings after being cleared following a three-game absence due to a sports hernia at the end of the regular season.