Kane (abdomen) is available for Game 7 on Monday against Florida, but head coach Kris Knoblauch did not clarify whether or not he'd be in the lineup, per TSN.

Kane hasn't played since Game 2, and the Oilers have forced a Game 7 after being down 3-0 in the series. At the moment, it's unclear if the Oilers will want to adjust the lineup to fit Kane back in after they've caught fire. He produced a minus-4 rating in two games against the Panthers and has eight points with a minus-7 rating this postseason.