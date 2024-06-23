Kane (abdomen) is available for Game 7 on Monday against Florida but head coach Kris Knoblauch did not clarify whether or not he'd be in the lineup, per TSN.

Kane hasn't played since Game 2 and the Oilers have forced a Game 7 after being down 3-0 in the series. At the moment, it's unclear if the Oilers will want to adjust the lineup to fit Kane back in after they've caught fire. He produced a minus-4 rating in two games against the Panthers and has eight points with a minus-7 rating this postseason.