Kane scored a goal, added two PIM and doled out eight hits in Friday's 5-4 double-overtime loss to the Panthers in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Finals.

Kane tied the game at 1-1 shortly after Sam Bennett scored the opening goal for Florida. The 33-year-old Kane has scored in two of his last three games, giving him six goals and six assists this postseason. The physical winger has added 41 shots on net, 85 hits, 14 PIM and a plus-7 rating across 17 playoff outings while filling a middle-six role.