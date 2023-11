Kane scored a goal on five shots and added two hits in Friday's 5-0 win over the Capitals.

Kane has six goals over his last six games, but he hasn't recorded an assist in that span. The 32-year-old winger continues to look good in a top-six role this season. He's at 17 points, 62 shots on net, 66 hits, 38 PIM and a minus-5 rating through 19 appearances. His play has been steady amid a lot of line shuffling as the Oilers search for forward combinations that will lead to sustained success.