Kane notched a power-play assist, a team-high six shots on goal and four hits in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Flames.

Kane made a strong pass to an open Connor McDavid on the Oilers' second goal. That was Kane's second power-play assist in as many games, and he's added nine shots on net and 12 hits through those contests. The 31-year-old winger is locked in to a top-six role, and his ability to put up big numbers nearly across the board will continue to be attractive in fantasy.