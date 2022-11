Kane posted an assist, two shots on goal, two hits and two PIM in Saturday's 6-2 loss to the Stars.

Kane made a solid play to help out on Darnell Nurse's third-period tally. Just seven seconds later, Kane took a penalty that led to the Stars quickly responding. The winger hasn't recorded a power-play point in his last 10 games, though he's remained productive in a top-six role. He's at five goals, seven assists, 48 shots on net, 47 hits, 16 PIM and a plus-4 rating through 12 outings this season.