Kane (wrist) will be evaluated Monday and might return to the lineup as soon as Tuesday's contest against Seattle, per Daniel Nugent-Bowman of The Athletic.

Even if Kane, who hasn't played since Nov. 8, doesn't return Tuesday, it's believed that he'll be back in the lineup in the near future. He has five goals and 13 points in 14 contests this season. When he is ready to play, Kane is expected resume serving in a top-six role.