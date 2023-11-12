Kane produced an assist, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Kraken.

Kane has slowed down a bit on offense with just two helpers over his last four games following a stretch of three multi-point efforts over four contests. The winger set up Zach Hyman's opening tally midway through the first period. Kane has 10 points, 36 shots on net, 48 hits, 24 PIM and a minus-5 rating through 13 outings this season, once again embracing the role of a prototypical power forward.