Kane sustained a cut to his wrist in the second period of Tuesday's game versus the Lightning, Erik Erlendsson of LightningInsider.com reports.

Kane was knocked over by Philippe Myers before Patrick Maroon inadvertently stepped on the Oilers winger's wrist. Kane immediately left the ice bleeding, and it's safe to assume he won't be back in the contest after suffering such a potentially serious injury. If he is forced to miss any additional games, the Oilers will have to either put someone on long-term injured reserve or ride with seven defensemen and 11 forwards while Kane heals.