Kane has been dealing with a hip issue but there has not yet been a decision on whether or not he'll need surgery, Jason Gregor of Sports 1440 Edmonton reports.

Kane missed the final five games of the Stanley Cup Finals but was reportedly working through an abdomen injury at the time. The veteran winger scored eight points in 20 postseason contests after scoring 24 goals and 44 points during the regular season. The team will likely have a better idea on his outlook over the coming weeks.