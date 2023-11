Kane scored a shorthanded empty-net goal in Monday's 4-1 win over the Islanders.

Kane continues to chip in well in November, with two goals and four helpers through six contests. The winger is up to 12 points, 40 shots on net, 54 hits, 24 PIM and a minus-3 rating through 14 contests overall. While he remains on the second power-play unit, Kane's even-strength play (nine points) in a top-six role make him a strong fantasy option, especially in formats that reward his physicality.