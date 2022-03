Kane scored an empty-net goal on four shots, levied seven hits and added two PIM in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Sharks.

Kane scored against his old team late in the third period to seal the Oilers' win. The tally extended his point streak to seven games (seven goals, two assists). The 30-year-old winger continues to be a solid contributor in multiple aspects of the game -- he's at 15 goals, 23 points, 87 shots on net, 84 hits, 24 PIM and a plus-13 rating in 26 contests.