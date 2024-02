Kane scored a goal on four shots and went plus-3 in Tuesday's 8-4 win over the Red Wings.

Kane has four goals over his last four games. The 32-year-old winger's brief drop to the third line appears to be over -- he's regularly been on the second line since the Oilers' schedule resumed after the All-Star break. Kane is up to 19 tallies, 33 points, 149 shots on net, 155 hits, 54 PIM and a minus-4 rating through 48 appearances this season.