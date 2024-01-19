Kane notched two assists, two shots on goal and two hits in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Kraken.

Kane entered Thursday with a hand injury, but he was able to play and did well on the second line. The 32-year-old had a hand in both of Warren Foegele's second-period tallies as the Oilers erased an early 2-0 deficit. Kane has gone seven games without a goal and has just three assists in that span, but he spent some of that time on the third line. The winger has 27 points, 122 shots on net, 127 hits, 52 PIM and a minus-6 rating through 40 appearances, numbers mostly in line with his performance over 41 contests in 2022-23.