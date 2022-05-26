Despite remaining in Edmonton on Wednesday to attend the birth of his child, Kane is expected to play in Thursday's Game 5 versus the Flames, Daniel Nugent-Bowman of The Athletic reports.

Kane should slot into his usual role skating on the Oilers' top line and second power-play unit Thursday. The 30-year-old winger has been unstoppable during the playoffs, having racked up 12 goals and 15 points through 11 contests.