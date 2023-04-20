Kane scored an empty-net goal on three shots, dished three hits, blocked two shots and added two PIM in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Kings in Game 2.

Kane has a goal, an assist, five shots, nine hits and six PIM through two playoff contests. The 31-year-old winger will continue to see top-six minutes for the Oilers, and his ability to chip in over most fantasy-relevant categories could make him a solid option for postseason pools. He had 28 points, 124 hits and 146 shots on net in 41 regular-season contests.