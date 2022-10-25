Kane scored a goal off nine shots Monday, fueling a second-period rally as the Oilers secured a 6-3 victory over the Penguins.

Kane, who appeared to remain active during each of his 23 shifts Monday, helped the Oilers rally from a two-goal, second-period deficit by connecting on the game-tying tally. It was his second goal this season. The 31-year-old left winger was granted 21:13 of ice time, nearly two minutes more than Connor McDavid, and added three hits and a plus-2 rating. Kane's helper on Leon Draisaitl's marker capped the Oilers' four-goal, second-period outburst.