Kane (wrist) will be a game-time decision for Tuesday's matchup with Seattle, Daniel Nugent-Bowman of The Athletic reports.

The Oilers have already placed Kailer Yamamoto (undisclosed) on long-term injured reserve to open up enough cap space for Kane to be activated prior to puck drop versus the Kraken, but Kane's status against Seattle evidently won't be confirmed until Edmonton takes the ice for pregame warmups. The 31-year-old winger racked up five goals and 13 points through 14 games before missing over two months of action with a wrist injury.