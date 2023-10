Kane notched an assist in Tuesday's 6-1 win over the Predators.

The helper was Kane's first point in three contests this season. The rough-and-tumble winger has added 10 hits, five shots on goal and a minus-4 rating, but he's yet to take a penalty. Kane was on the top line with Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl as the Oilers looked to spark their offense after opening the season with a pair of losses. In any lineup, Kane should remain in a top-six role.