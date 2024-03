Kane notched an assist, five shots on goal and five hits in Sunday's 6-1 win over the Penguins.

Kane helped out on Ryan McLeod's tally late in the second period. The assist snapped a six-game point drought for Kane, who had six goals over 15 outings since his last helper. The winger's offense has been streaky at best in 2023-24, but he remains in a middle-six role. He's at 36 points, 181 shots on net, 195 hits, 70 PIM and a minus-7 rating through 58 appearances.