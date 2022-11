Kane notched an assist and three hits in Monday's 5-4 loss to the Capitals.

Kane helped out on a Leon Draisaitl goal in the third period. The 31-year-old Kane has matched his season-long goal drought at three games, but he's picked up an assist in each of the last two contests. The star winger has five tallies, eight helpers, 49 shots on net, 50 hits, 16 PIM and a plus-5 rating in 13 appearances overall.