Kane scored a goal on two shots, dished an assist and added five hits in Tuesday's 8-6 loss to the Avalanche in Game 1.

Kane opened the scoring on a breakaway at 5:04 of the first period. He also assisted on a Connor McDavid tally in the second. Through 13 postseason outings, Kane has earned multiple points six times. The 30-year-old winger has a remarkable 13 tallies with four helpers, 53 shots, 61 hits, 28 PIM and a plus-6 rating in a significant top-six role.