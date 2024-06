Kane logged an assist in Friday's 3-1 win over the Stars in Game 5.

Kane snapped a five-game point drought when he assisted on a Philip Broberg tally in the second period. The 32-year-old Kane has generally been more consistent in the postseason, though he has just eight points over 17 contests. He's added 61 hits, 35 PIM, 44 shots on net and a minus-3 rating while filling a middle-six role.