Kane notched a power-play assist, two shots on goal and two PIM in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Kane set up Corey Perry's third-period tally. With just four assists over 11 games in March, Kane continues to be more of a supporting player on offense. The 32-year-old power winger has 39 points, 198 shots on net, 217 hits, 72 PIM and a minus-5 rating through 67 appearances, and just seven of his points have come on the power play this season.