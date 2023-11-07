Kane notched a power-play assist, two shots on goal and four hits in Monday's 6-2 loss to the Canucks.

Kane helped out on a Mattias Ekholm tally in the first period. With two goals and four helpers over his last four games, Kane has been one of the few positives for the slumping Oilers. The winger has three goals, six helpers, 45 hits, 33 shots on net, 24 PIM and a minus-6 rating through 11 contests overall. He remains a solid fantasy option for managers in formats that reward his heavy playing style.