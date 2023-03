Kane delivered a hat trick Saturday in a 6-4 win over Seattle.

Three shots, three goals -- the hattie was Kane's sixth in the NHL during the regular season and second this year. He opened the scoring at 1:35 of the first with a wrist shot from above the left circle. And he struck 43 seconds into the second with a one-timer. Kane completed the trick with a wrister glove side at 10:20 of the third that stood as the winner. He also has two postseason hat tricks, both last May.