Kane recorded an assist, four hits, two shots on goal, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 4-0 win over the Golden Knights.

Kane helped out on a Cody Ceci tally in the third period. He was also initially credited with a shorthanded goal, but it was deemed Kane didn't touch the puck on Ryan Nugent-Hopkins' tally. With a goal and seven assists in eight games since the start of April, Kane continues to produce well. He's at 31 points, 119 shots on net, 126 hits, 54 PIM and a plus-20 rating through 37 contests.