Kane registered a power-play assist, three shots on goal, eight hits and two PIM in Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Canucks.

Kane's helper came on Connor McDavid's empty-net tally in the third period. Last year, Kane played the second half of the season and flirted with a point-per-game pace, posting 22 goals and 17 helpers in 43 contests as a top-six fixture for the Oilers. He signed a four-year deal in July, so he should be penciled in next to McDavid or Leon Draisaitl for the foreseeable future. Kane's mix of scoring potential and prolific grittiness make him a strong option in fantasy.