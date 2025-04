Kane (knee) will be in the lineup for Game 2 versus the Kings on Wednesday, Mark Spector of Sportsnet reports.

Kane will be in action for the first time since June 10, 2024, due to his long-term knee problem. The 33-year-old winger is poised to take on a top-six role, likely on the second line with Ryan Nugent-Hopkins in addition to linking up with the No. 2 power-play unit.