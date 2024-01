Kane is dealing with a hand injury that could sideline him versus Seattle on Thursday, Jim Matheson of the Edmonton Journal reports.

Kane logged 18:58 of ice time against the Maple Leafs on Tuesday, so he seemingly wasn't hampered by the hand problem in that contest. The 32-year-old winger is mired in a six-game goal drought during which he managed just one assist to go with 18 shots. If Kane can't play Thursday, Adam Erne is expected to slot into the lineup in his stead.