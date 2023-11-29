Kane scored a goal on three shots, doled out seven hits, added four PIM and blocked three shots in Tuesday's 5-4 shootout win over the Golden Knights.

Evan Bouchard's blast from the point created a rebound that Kane had no trouble burying for the Oilers' fourth goal. Kane is on a tear with eight goals and an assist over his last eight games while adding 35 hits in that span. He's up to 11 tallies, 20 points (four on the power play), 83 hits, 44 PIM and 69 shots on net through 21 appearances this season.