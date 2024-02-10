Kane recorded a hat trick, seven shots on goal and a plus-4 rating in Friday's 5-3 win over the Ducks.

Kane answered the Ducks' first two goals and then added an empty-netter to seal the Oilers' comeback win. Prior to Friday, Kane had gone three games without a point. The 32-year-old winger has seen mostly second-line usage lately, though that's not a bad assignment when Leon Draisaitl is centering his own line rather than playing alongside Connor McDavid. For the season, Kane has 18 goals, 32 points, 142 shots on net, 145 hits, 54 PIM and a minus-5 rating over 46 appearances.