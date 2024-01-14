Kane produced an assist and four shots on goal in Saturday's 2-1 overtime win over the Canadiens.

Kane snapped a four-game point drought with the helper. The slump coincided with a stint on the third line, while he was on the second line Saturday to fill in for Ryan McLeod (illness). Kane will likely need to stick in the top six to get his offense on track. He's at a solid 25 points, 114 shots on net, 120 hits, 52 PIM and a minus-8 rating through 38 appearances, but he has just three points over his last 13 outings.