Kane scored an empty-net goal on three shots, dished an assist, doled out four hits, added four PIM and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Kings.

Kane's points both came in the third period as the Oilers ran away with the game late. The 30-year-old has gotten off to a good start to his Oilers tenure, racking up three goals and three helpers in eight games. He's also been a physical force with 32 hits and 12 PIM while filling a top-six role, as expected.