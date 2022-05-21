Kane notched a power-play assist, four PIM, three shots on goal, two hits and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 5-3 win over the Flames in Game 2.

Kane helped out on Evan Bouchard's game-tying tally at 15:03 of the second period. Prior to Friday, Kane had been boom or bust in the playoffs -- he has a trio of three-point games and five empty score lines on his postseason ledger. He's at seven goals, three helpers, 37 shots, 38 hits, 22 PIM and a plus-7 rating in nine contests.