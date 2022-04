Kane posted a shorthanded assist, four shots on goal and four hits in Thursday's 4-0 win over the Predators.

Kane set up Darnell Nurse's second-period tally. While mostly known for his scoring and physicality, Kane also regular sees time on the penalty kill -- he has three shorthanded points this season. The winger is up to 16 tallies, 14 assists, 117 shots on net, 122 hits, 52 PIM and a plus-18 rating in 36 outings.