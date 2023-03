Kane (upper body) might be ready to return as early as Thursday against Boston, Daniel Nugent-Bowman of The Athletic reports.

Kane, who has been out since Feb. 17, is expected to sit out at least three more games. He will travel with the team and is expected to resume skating Saturday. Kane has amassed nine goals, 19 points, 88 shots on net and 66 hits in just 24 appearances this season.