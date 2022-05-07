Kane scored three goals on nine shots, levied eight hits and went plus-3 in Friday's 8-2 win over the Kings in Game 3.

Kane scored a pair in the second period and added one more with 20 seconds left in regulation to complete his first playoff hat trick. The winger is already up to five goals, one assist, 17 shots on net and 19 hits through three postseason contests. He'll continue to bring a mix of scoring potential and intense physicality to the Oilers' top line.