Kane scored a goal on three shots and added six PIM in Saturday's 7-4 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Kane's first penalty had some influence on the Maple Leafs' first goal, though he was out of the box by the time it was scored. He was also serving a double-minor for roughing during their sixth goal. Kane has eight PIM, four hits and a minus-2 rating to go with his goal in two contests since returning from an upper-body injury. He's at 20 points, 91 shots on net, 70 hits, 41 PIM and a minus-3 rating through 26 outings.