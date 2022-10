Kane scored a goal on five shots, doled out three hits, blocked two shots and added two PIM in Thursday's 6-4 win over the Hurricanes.

Kane buried a goal on the rush, with an assist from Connor McDavid. The goal was Kane's first of the year, and he's added two helpers 19 shots, 22 hits, four PIM and an even plus-minus rating through four contests. He's still seeing top-line minutes, so his offense should tick up even if he can't be expected to match McDavid or Leon Draisaitl in scoring.