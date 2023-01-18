Kane recorded a team-high seven shots and five hits in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Kraken.

Kane was expected to miss upwards of three months after a gruesome wrist injury sustained Nov. 8. He got back in the lineup much faster than that, and he was up to his usual type of performance -- sans points -- in his return. The 31-year-old should be a big boost for the Oilers going forward. He's at five goals, eight assists, 57 shots on net, 56 hits, 16 PIM and a plus-3 rating through 15 contests this season.