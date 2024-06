Kane (hip) is not at morning practice and is questionable ahead of Game 4 versus Florida on Saturday, Daniel Nugent-Bowman of The Athletic reports.

Kane didn't play in Game 3 on Thursday after logging only 10:33 of ice time in Game 2 on Monday. The feisty winger has four goals, four assists, 37 PIM and 64 hits in 20 appearances this postseason. Warren Foegele is slated to occupy a spot in the top-six group should Kane be unavailable to play.