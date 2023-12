Kane (lower body) won't be in the lineup versus the Kings on Saturday, Tony Brar of Oilers TV reports.

Mark Spector of Sportsnet reports Kane may be dealing with a groin injury, but the Oilers have not confirmed that. Connor Brown will likely move up to the third line while Raphael Lavoie will draw into the lineup after getting called up earlier Saturday. Kane should be considered day-to-day ahead of Sunday's game versus the Ducks.