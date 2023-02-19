Kane (upper body) won't play Sunday versus Colorado.
Kane, who is listed as day-to-day, has compiled nine goals, 19 points, 88 shots on net and 66 hits in 24 games this season. Zach Hyman will play alongside Leon Draisaitl and Kailer Yamamoto in Sunday's contest.
