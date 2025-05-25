Kane registered two assists, three shots on goal and five hits in Sunday's 6-1 win over the Stars in Game 3.

Kane had a hand in the Oilers' last two goals, setting up a Zach Hyman tally as well as John Klingberg's power-play marker. This was Kane's third multi-point effort of the postseason, though he snapped a three-game point drought. The winger has earned four goals, five helpers, 33 shots on net, 58 hits, 12 PIM and a plus-4 rating across 13 playoff appearances while filling a middle-six role with power-play time.