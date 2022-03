Kane scored a goal on six shots, levied four hits and added two PIM in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Canadiens.

Kane tied the game in the first period, but the Oilers couldn't keep up with the Canadiens in the long run. The 30-year-old winger has three goals and an assist in his last three outings. He's at 14 points, 52 shots, 53 hits and 18 PIM through 17 contests this season.