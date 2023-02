Kane scored a goal in Edmonton's 2-1 shootout loss to Philadelphia on Thursday.

Kane found the back of the net at 1:56 of the second period to tie the game at 1-1. It was his eighth goal and 17th point in 20 contests in 2022-23. The 31-year-old is on a three-game goal-scoring streak since missing a contest Jan. 25 for personal reasons.