Kane scored a goal on three shots, added an assist and logged two hits in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Blue Jackets.

Kane has five points over his last five games, though his tally Tuesday was his first in nine outings in January. That third-period marker stood as the game-winner, his third such goal out of 15 tallies for the year. The winger is up to 29 points, 129 shots on net, 132 hits, 54 PIM and a minus-6 rating through 42 appearances as a solid top-six winger.